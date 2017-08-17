New Japanese Restaurant To Open On Allen Street

A new Japanese Restaurant named Kondu is coming to State College sometime in the near future. The storefront, currently under renovation at 132 S. Allen Street, will replace the Aurum Jewelers and Goldsmith that closed in January.

As first reported by the Centre Daily Times, the Happy Valley Kondu will not be the restaurant’s first location. Originating in Harrisburg, the Japanese eatery offers sushi burritos, Teppanyaki, Gyoza, bubble tea, and more according to its website. The food is served in a fast-casual atmosphere that college students typically appreciate, especially on the go or between classes.

There is no opening date set yet for the restaurant, but students and State College residents will have multiple new places to try this year, including two doughnut shops (Peace, Love, and Little Donuts and Duck Donuts) and another Asian restaurant (Little Food Court) that replaced Rotelli’s.

Though development and construction in State College and Happy Valley are nothing new, Allen Street has changed significantly over the last three years. Besides nightlife powerhouse Champs Downtown opening, the Abercrombie closed and became a Halloween store before coming back to life again this summer as an Amazon pick-up store. Sauly Boys also opened last year on the same strip.