Yallah Opens New Location With Expanded Menu

Yallah Taco lovers (and lovers of Mexican food, new restaurants, and convenient meals) rejoice: There’s more Yallah to love this fall thanks to the opening of a second location that builds on the McAllister Alley location.

The new location, which will continue the same authentic Mexican theme, is called Yallah Burrito Company and offers an expanded menu from the Yallah Taco stand that is a late night hotspot. Unfortunately, Yallah Burrito Company will not be open late night, but it will be indoors.

Hitham Hiyajneh, owner of Yallah Taco as well as multiple other downtown fast-casual restaurants, said the second Yallah-branded store will allow patrons to come in, see all of the options, and pick what they want on their burritos or other meal, similar to Chipotle or Fiddlehead.

“It will take Chipotle to the next level,” Hiyajneh told Onward State. Here’s a picture of the new menu, which has pricing and options similar to Chipotle.

Hiyajneh said Yallah Taco was so busy during its first year that opening a second, expanded location only made sense. Yallah Burrito Company will offer a twist to the Yallah Taco menu, including more meats, sauces, and general menu options than its counterpart up the street.

You’re probably wondering what has become of Underground Burgers & Crepes, another one of Hiyajneh’s restaurants that formerly occupied the E. Calder Way storefront. It still exists and has moved down the street to the former location of the Melt Shack, which just opened last September.

Hiyajneh said the strategic move brings Underground closer to the bars downtown, which is more fitting for a restaurant that has late night offerings. It also conveniently moves Underground Burgers & Crepes, well, underground.

If you’re most concerned about the disappearance of The Melt Shack, fear not: Grilled cheese and some other elements of the menu will be incorporated into Underground’s menu.

Yallah Burrito Company offers yet another new option to the downtown food scene. In addition to two (!) doughnut places opening (Duck Donuts and Peace, Love, & Little Donuts), a new sushi burrito restaurant is planning to open sometime soon on Allen Street and Federal Tap House adds another bar and, better yet, craft beer offering.