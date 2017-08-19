Inaugural 5k Highlights Welcome Week Activities

Welcome back! Whether you’re already moved in or still on your way to Happy Valley, you can look forward to an exciting week ahead, highlighted by the first-ever Welcome Week 5k to benefit the State College Food Bank. Sylly week wouldn’t be complete without some wholesome activities, so pretend you’re a freshman again (or live it up if you’re an actual freshman!) and take part in some good old fashioned Penn State fun. Here’s what’s on your agenda:

New Student Convocation

7:45 p.m. Saturday, August 19 — Bryce Jordan Center

Freshmen, your Penn State journey starts here! Wear your cheese college t-shirts (for the only time ever, please) to hear from Penn State President Eric Barron and Student Body President Katie Jordan.

Be A Part From The Start

8 p.m. Sunday, August 20 — Rec Hall

Return to Rec for Be A Part From The Start, which introduces students to Penn State traditions and what it means to be a Nittany Lion. Past years have included performances from the cheerleaders, the Nittany Lion, the Blue Band, and Glee Club. If you’re lucky, you might even get to see a cameo from a coach like James Franklin or Pat Chambers. Attend to learn the Penn State fight songs, football cheers, and of course the alma mater.

Involvement Fair

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 23 — HUB Lawn

Penn State truly has a club or organization for everyone. If you haven’t found your campus niche yet, check out the involvement fair to get a taste of what’s out there. This year’s fair returns to the HUB lawn, so don’t forget your sunblock.

Nittany Block Party

5:30 p.m. Friday, August 25 — Pollock Road outside the HUB



After The Chainsmokers performed at Nittany Block Party (pre-Closer, mind you) this free concert can’t be missed. Stop by Pollock Road outside the HUB to see a performance from headliner KYLE! along with some other local bands and of course free food. If nothing else, come for the free food.

Welcome Week 5k

9 a.m Saturday, August 26 — Pollock Road outside the HUB

Lace up your new Penn State kicks and head to the HUB for the first-ever Welcome Week 5k. Trust us, you’ll need this head start to stave off the dreaded freshman 15.

You can see the full schedule of Fall 2017 Welcome Week events here.