Penn State Football Names Additional Captains

Saquon Barkley, Grant Haley, Marcus Allen, DaeSean Hamilton, and Tyler Davis join the previously announced trio of Trace McSorley, Jason Cabinda, and Nick Scott as Penn State football’s captains for the 2017 season.

As voted on by our players & coaches – meet your team captains for the 2017 season. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/vcOfIUR4YC — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) August 20, 2017

The Nittany Lion players and coaches elected two more juniors to join McSorley in Barkley and Scott, while the remaining group of captains are seniors. Obviously James Franklin won’t send all eight out for the coin toss, so we’ll likely see a rotation before each game.

Franklin called Hamilton the “most polished wideout” he’s been around in a camp setting a few weeks ago. Of course, Penn State wouldn’t have accomplished all that it did last season without Haley and Allen, who authored two of the biggest plays in program history on the Ohio State kick-six and fourth-down stop versus Wisconsin.

Davis and Scott epitomize the notion that hard work pays off on special teams, with both playing huge roles the last two years. The only two kicks Davis has ever missed in college came on blocks. Scott can do it all for Charles Huff, returning kickoffs and laying out fools on the coverage team. He’s also battling for reps at safety.