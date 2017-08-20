You are at:»»»Penn State Women’s Soccer Cruises Past Hofstra 3-0

Penn State Women’s Soccer Cruises Past Hofstra 3-0

Athletics

Penn State women’s soccer scored all three of its goals in the second half Sunday afternoon, topping Hofstra 3-0 at Jeffrey Field.

How It Happened

Despite rattling off eight shots in the first half, neither the Nittany Lions nor the Pride managed to capitalize in a scoreless 45 minutes of action. Erica Dambach again went with redshirt junior Rose Chandler as her starting goalkeeper over Amanda Dennis.

In the 53rd minute, Elizabeth Ball headed an Emily Ogle corner kick right to Frankie Tagliaferri’s left thigh. With her back to the target, the freshman calmly juggled the ball over to her right foot before unleashing an unreal shot across her body for the first goal of her career.

Ogle would find the stat sheet again the very next minute, finishing a penalty kick to make it 2-0 Nittany Lions following a hard foul on Megan Schafer. Penn State registered another insurance goal in the 78th minute as Schafer drilled one over the Hofstra goalie’s head from 19 yards out.

Player Of The Match

Frankie Tagliaferri | Freshman | Midfielder

The Colts Neck, N.J., native provided the game-winner thanks to some spectacular awareness and athleticism.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (2-0) travel to Fayetteville this Friday, Aug. 25 for a huge match against No. 17 Arkansas at Razorback Field.

Photo By: Shawn McGinnis
