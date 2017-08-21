‘Be A Part From The Start’ Introduces Class Of 2021 To Penn State Traditions

Welcome Week’s “Be A Part From The Start” pep rally flooded Rec Hall with freshmen Sunday Night, introducing them to the Penn State traditions we all know and love.

After the Penn State Blue Band kicked off the event, State College Mayor Elizabeth Goreham welcomed the freshmen to Penn State and encouraged them to visit downtown.

Two new fans were lucky enough to win “dates” with men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers and football coach James Franklin, who spoke at the rally as well. Both coaches offered to take one lucky fan out to dinner, and Franklin invited his “date” to attend a practice and sit on the sidelines for a home game.

.@coachjfranklin has taken center stage here at Rec Hall to welcome the Class of 2021 to Penn State. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/MffNUpdfYv — Onward State (@OnwardState) August 21, 2017

The Penn State Glee Club made an appearance to help teach the new students the lyrics of the Fight Song, followed by a performance from R.A.M. squad, a student hip hop dance organization.

After a few more sports team appearances — women’s volleyball and men’s hockey — and a few t-shirts thrown into the crowd, the singing of the alma mater closed out this year’s vibrant Be A Part From The Start pep rally.