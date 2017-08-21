Freshman 101: Fitness Memberships

Heading to one of Penn State’s fitness centers is perhaps the only surefire solution to avoiding the dreaded “Freshman 15.” Campus recreation updated its membership structure this year, effectively eliminating fitness membership fees for students thanks to an allocation from the Student Fee Board.

All you need to do to take advantage of student fitness access is swipe your Penn State ID at the entrance to the recreation facility you’re using. Your new campus recreation membership affords you a ton of awesome perks for the year:

Fitness Center Access

Pump iron or spend a few miles on the treadmill at one of Penn State’s fitness centers inside the IM Building, the White Building, or Rec Hall. The fitness centers around campus are the traditional gyms you’ll want to use when you need to get your daily reps in or burn a few calories after you eat half a box of Pokey Stix. In the past, students were required to swipe their Penn State ID cards to enter the fitness center; now, you’ll need to swipe in at the main entrance of the building and won’t be required to swipe at the entrance of the actual fitness center.

Fitness Classes

If you need a little extra motivation to hit the gym, check out one of Penn State’s numerous fitness class options, taught by upbeat and encouraging student instructors. From yoga to power remix, there’s a fitness class for everyone. Learn more about the classes offered to find your favorite.

Recreation Access

Besides the fitness centers, you’ll have free access to other campus recreation facilities like basketball and racquetball courts. Stop in over your lunch break to sweat it out with some fellow sports enthusiasts or challenge your next arch nemesis to a shootout on the campus Snapchat story.

Fitness facilities might be crowded now that every student has a membership, but alas you can’t beat the price tag. Campus recreation will add staffing and additional hours this semester to accommodate demand.