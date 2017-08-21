Penn State Ranked No. 6 In Preseason AP Top 25

The Nittany Lions reached their highest preseason ranking since 1999 on Monday when the AP released its first Top 25 of the 2017 season.

Penn State landed at No. 6 for its first preseason AP ranking since 2010.

The Nittany Lions are behind Alabama, Ohio State, and Florida State (all received votes for No. 1), as well as USC and Clemson. They are also one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25 — No. 2 Ohio State, No. 9 Wisconsin, and No. 11 Michigan.

After finishing the season No. 7 in 2016 — the school’s first year in the AP rankings post-sanctions era — James Franklin’s squad has high expectations going into 2017.

Penn State is ranked No. 6 in the Coaches’ Poll, ESPN Power Rankings, and Sporting News’ Top 25.

With Heisman contenders Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley leading the charge, Penn State begins its quest to return to last year’s heights September 2 against Akron.