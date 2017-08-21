Where To Watch Monday’s Solar Eclipse At Penn State

For the first time since 1979 and for the last time until 2024, a solar eclipse will be visible right here in Happy Valley.

The moon will block the majority of the sun at some point in the early-to-mid afternoon on Monday, peaking around 2:39 p.m. To celebrate this rarity, Penn State Department of Astronomy & Astrophysics will host three events throughout State College Monday, August 21 during the eclipse.

Volunteers will hand out pairs of eclipse glasses at three locations: the Arboretum, the rooftop observatory of Davey Lab, and Mt. Nittany Middle School. These glasses will allow people to safely view the eclipse without risking vision loss.

Although State College will only see about 80 percent of the sun covered by the moon, this is still an extremely rare event. So enjoy the eclipse, and remember — don’t stare directly at the sun.