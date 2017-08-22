Bill Pickle’s Tap Room Adds Deck To Provide Outdoor Ambiance

Bill Pickle’s Tap Room — one of the most popular watering holes in State College — will feature outside seating for patrons after adding a deck near the far window. The deck can hold up to 10 people with two tables currently located outside; given the relative lack of outdoor bar seating, Pickles’ new addition gives bar-goers more options when deciding where to spend their evening.

Curtis Shulman, Hotel State College’s director of operations, elaborated on the new addition — including his opinions on its placement near the Allen St. sidewalk. “We wanted to get people outside for the remaining months of nice weather,” Shulman said. “We had a couple of good months earlier in the year, and we wanted to take advantage of it.”

According to Shulman, the process of obtaining documentation through the Borough of State College took upwards of a year, and that the deck’s placement is “in accordance with ADA zoning guidelines.” He was adamant that the new seating arrangement is strictly meant to bolster the customer experience — not become a nuisance for pedestrians on the sidewalk.

“We’re confident we won’t be infringing on public walking space,” Shulman said. “We wouldn’t want to make anything inconvenient for the public.”

With students back in State College for the start of the fall semester, it remains to be seen whether or not the deck will in fact create sidewalk congestion. What is certain is that the deck will give Pickles a complete new feel as the busy football season — and the crowds it attracts to downtown State College — draws near.