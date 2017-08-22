Marissa Sheva Named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week

Penn State women’s soccer midfielder Marissa Sheva earned her first career Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors Tuesday.
Sheva receives @bigten Offensive Player of the Week honor.
#WeAre #ChasingGreatness pic.twitter.com/sA7j7R9R8y
— Penn State WSOC (@PennStateWSOC) August 22, 2017
The junior from Sellersville, Pa., scored two goals in the season opener Friday, leading the Nittany Lions to a 3-1 win over then-No. 8 BYU at Jeffrey Field. Michigan’s Brooke Cilley garnered defensive recognition, while teammate Sarah Stratigakis and Northwestern midfielder Madi Kennel took home co-freshman of the week laurels.
Sheva, who also runs middle and long-distance events for the track team, nabbed a spot in Penn State’s loaded starting lineup thanks to a strong showing in training camp. Dambach called her early production a pleasant surprise following Friday’s victory.
“Marissa has proven to be somebody who can handle those big moments,” Dambach said. “As a two-sport athlete, she wasn’t with us in the spring, so we weren’t exactly sure what we’d get out of her.”
Sheva and the Nittany Lions travel to Fayetteville Friday for a big road match versus Arkansas. After being unranked to start the season, Penn State checked in at No. 9 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.
