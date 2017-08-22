OS Cribs: Send Us Your Coolest Freshman Dorms

Penn State students are guaranteed few things in their college careers — debt, classes, and crappy freshman dorms.

Whether you are laying your head and downing your shots in East Halls or Pollock, one of the elite few making their dwellings in South, or an engineering hopeful doing calculus at 2 a.m. in West, your freshman year experience is inevitably filled with transition and “building character.”

We want to see how you are embracing the struggle and pimping out your freshman dorms. Send your glorious Saquon Barkley posters, lofted beds to maximize space, wall basketball hoops, tapestries that Snap and Insta have almost certainly seen first, or whatever else makes your college experience a bit more homey to [email protected] by August 29 to see your room featured on Onward State. Include you and your roommate’s names and any thoughts you might have about the adjustment and how you are making cool rooms out of the lemons Penn State has given you.