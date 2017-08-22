Penn State Libraries Ranked Among Best University Research Libraries

The Penn State University Libraries have it all: the resources to help you ace your project, the space for you to study for your exam, and the serenity to just relax in the middle of your day.

The Association of Research Libraries (ARL) is impressed as well, ranking Penn State’s libraries No. 7 among all North American university research libraries and No. 2 among public university research libraries.

“Our faculty librarians and staff at every Penn State location take great pride in being able to provide critical support for knowledge creation and student academic success at the university and in research collaborations with highly regarded peer libraries across the continent — and, increasingly, around the world,” Barbara I. Dewey, dean of University Libraries and Scholarly Communications, said.

“This ranking validates our efforts to provide the highest level of scholarly resources, services, and innovative spaces, across the university and online, for each student, faculty and staff member.”

The ARL ranking index is based on dollars spent for total library expenditures, salaries and wages, and library materials, as well as the number of professional and support-staff employees available.

The library held up to the Penn State tradition of besting Ohio State, whose library is ranked No. 16.