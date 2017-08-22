You are at:»»[Photo Story] The Eclipse At Penn State

[Photo Story] The Eclipse At Penn State

Penn State was buzzing with excitement Monday for a rare experience — the chance to view the solar eclipse right here in Happy Valley.

The moon blocked the majority of the sun in the mid-afternoon, and students and community members gathered all around campus to take in the moment. This was the last major solar eclipse to be visible in the area until 2024.

The line to get to the Davey Lab Observatory was out the door in the run-up to the peak of the eclipse.         (Photo: Anthony Colucci)

Of course it was packed at the top of the observatory. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino)

Students flocked to the Arboretum in droves to see the eclipse. (Photo: Gabriela Stevenson)

A handful also gathered at Old Main for the event. (Photo: Matt Sniegowski)

At official watch parties on campus, the eclipse glasses were free on a first-come, first-served basis.                          (Photo: Mikey Mandarino)

However, the free glasses ran out pretty quickly. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino)

President Eric Barron even made his way out of Old Main for the experience. (Photo: James Turchick)

The peak of the eclipse only lasted a few minutes, but the it was definitely a site to behold on campus.        (Photo: Matt Sniegowski)

