Police Investigating Bomb Threat At North Atherton Walmart

Downtown, News

Update: Police deemed the building safe and the store reopened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Original Story: 

Police are investigating a bomb threat at Walmart on North Atherton Street, which was evacuated Tuesday afternoon, according to The Centre Daily Times.

Bomb sniffing dogs were inside the building around 6 p.m.

It’s believed the case is connected to a robbery at the SPE Federal Credit Union that happened shortly after the bomb threat was made. A man demanded money and left a package, which authorities called in a bomb squad to investigate, on the counter.

Authorities outside the SPE Federal Credit Union (Photo: Anthony Colucci)

Police told the Centre Daily Times that the man was six-feet tall and wearing a purple dress, then left the scene on foot near Circleville Road.

Photo By: Anthony Colucci
