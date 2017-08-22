You are at:»»Police Investigating Bomb Threat At Research West

Police Investigating Bomb Threat At Research West

0
By on News

Update: 9:38 p.m — The scene was cleared and personnel could return to the area after police determined the suspicious device on the roof was fake. Penn State News reported that police initially received the bomb threat around 2:45 p.m. and promptly had the building evacuated. Five hours later, once the threat was confirmed to be credible, the alert was then sent out. Nothing was announced whether this threat was in any way related to the first two on Tuesday.

Penn State advised students and faculty to avoid the area around Research West near the White Golf Course because of a “credible bomb threat” in a University Park Alert sent out at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Police have lined the building’s perimeter and are not allowing anyone to enter its parking lot

When contacted, University Park Police could not offer any further details because the investigation is ongoing.

The suspected danger and alert is the third bomb threat of the day, coming just hours after ones reported at the Federal Credit Building and the Walmart on North Atherton Street, which was closed to allow dogs to sniff the area. The two earlier threats were reported to be connected by the Centre Daily Times.

Check back with Onward State as the situation develops.

Photo By: Alex Bauer
