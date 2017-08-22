Saquon Barkley, Mike Gesicki Named Preseason AP All-Americans

A day after Penn State checked in at No. 6 in the AP Poll, Saquon Barkley and Mike Gesicki garnered preseason First Team All-American nods.

Ohio State center Billy Price and Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell are the only other Big Ten standouts to make the cut Tuesday. Barkley is joined by LSU’s Derrius Guice in the backfield, while USC star Sam Darnold was named the first team quarterback over defending Heisman winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville.

Barkley, who’s widely considered a Heisman favorite himself, needs only 1,361 more rushing yards to surpass Evan Royster for Penn State’s all-time record. Gesicki, on the other hand, already broke the program mark for catches and receiving yards by a tight end with 48 for 679 as a junior last fall.

Both should shine in Joe Moorhead’s second year calling the shots, as there’s arguably no better tight end-running back duo in college football. Chances are high we’ll see Barkley and Gesicki on the final AP All-American squad come season’s end too.