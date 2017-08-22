UberEATS Coming To Penn State

Uber is expanding its UberEATS service to 31 new colleges, including Penn State, according to USA Today. The UberEATS service is based in a separate app from the main Uber app and operates similarly to the OrderUp we all know and love.

Within the app, you can order food from around State College to be delivered to wherever you are — dorm, apartment, or even the library stacks at 1 a.m. You can even schedule orders to be delivered for a future time.

State College isn’t yet listed on the UberEATS website’s official list of cities, so it’s not clear when service to Penn State will begin. USA Today says UberEATS is launching at its new list of colleges for the beginning of the Fall 2017 semester.

The app already delivers to more than 50 college campuses, including nearby Temple University in Phliadelphia. We’ll keep you updated with more information on UberEATS in State College as it becomes available.