Blue & White Society Replacing Membership T-Shirt With Spirit Scarf

The student faction of the Penn State Alumni Association, Blue & White Society, will give each of its members a spirit scarf this year instead of a t-shirt like in the past few years.

“We decided to do scarves because we had done t-shirts for such a long time,” Vice President for Membership Kyleigh Higie said. “They were getting a little bit redundant and they looked pretty similar every year.

Higie added the organization wanted to do something different from other organizations, as students end up with a lot of t-shirts throughout the year. Blue & White Society hopes to change its membership “premium” every year in the future to shake things up and keep students engaged with new and fun spirit merchandise.

Even when it’s not cold enough to wear scarves for football games or around campus, members will be able to display them to show their Penn State pride, which isn’t the norm with t-shirts.

Members can pick up their scarves at Blue & White Society’s annual BASH Welcome Back Picnic scheduled for 1-4 p.m.Thursday, August 24 outside Hintz Alumni Center. The BASH will also feature free food, music, and the opportunity to engage with staff from the Hintz.

Those eligible to receive a scarf include members who started a new membership this year or renewed a previous membership. The exception to this is members who previously purchased a 2-, 3-, or 4-year membership, who will also receive scarves. Blue & White Society will mail scarves to any members who don’t pick up their scarves at BASH.