Meek Mill Coming To Influence Music Festival At Tussey Mountain

Meek Mill will headline ID Entertainment’s Influence Music Festival on Thursday, September 28 at Tussey Mountain.

The rapper from Philly is part of Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group. He’s made three studio albums, collaborated on three of Maybach Music’s Self Made albums, and is best known for singles “All Eyes On You,” “R.I.C.O.,” “Whatever You Need,” and “Dreams and Nightmares.”

He’ll be joined by Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz and a performer still to be determined.

The event begins at 7 p.m. with the undercard, then Meek Mill at 9 p.m. General admission tickets go on sale Sunday, August 27 at 6 p.m. — starting at $45. VIP Tickets, which include special entry, an unobstructed view of the stage, a free t-shirt, and free parking, are going for $125.

A roundtrip bus transportation voucher from McKean Road (near South Halls) to Tussey Mountain comes with the ticket purchase. Busses run between the two venues every 10 minutes starting at 5:30 p.m.