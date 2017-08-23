You are at:»»Meek Mill Coming To Influence Music Festival At Tussey Mountain

Meek Mill Coming To Influence Music Festival At Tussey Mountain

0
By on News

Meek Mill will headline ID Entertainment’s Influence Music Festival on Thursday, September 28 at Tussey Mountain.

The rapper from Philly is part of Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group. He’s made three studio albums, collaborated on three of Maybach Music’s Self Made albums, and is best known for singles “All Eyes On You,” “R.I.C.O.,” “Whatever You Need,” and “Dreams and Nightmares.”

He’ll be joined by Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz and a performer still to be determined.

The event begins at 7 p.m. with the undercard, then Meek Mill at 9 p.m. General admission tickets go on sale Sunday, August 27  at 6 p.m. — starting at $45. VIP Tickets, which include special entry, an unobstructed view of the stage, a free t-shirt, and free parking, are going for $125.

A roundtrip bus transportation voucher from McKean Road (near South Halls) to Tussey Mountain comes with the ticket purchase. Busses run between the two venues every 10 minutes starting at 5:30 p.m.

Photo By: ID Entertainment
Share.

About Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a sophomore majoring in PR and the Penn State news editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide) and email him at [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.