Vote State College As The 2017 Blue Ridge Outdoors Top Adventure Town

Blue Ridge Outdoors is holding its fifth annual “Top Adventure Town” contest and State College is among the 48 locations listed in the competition.

The outdoor adventure magazine is looking for the south’s (Is Pennsylvania even in the south?) top recreation town in 2017. You can register for a free account and vote for State College here.

The town earned the distinction for its hikes up Mount Nittany, rock climbing at Panther Rocks, and mountain biking at Rothrock State Forest or Bald Eagle State Park.

State College is listed with fellow Pennsylvania town OhioPyle and college towns Morgantown, WV, Charlottesville, VA, and Knoxville, TN.

Once you’re signed in, you can vote once every 24 hours from any device. The deadline to vote is September 11.