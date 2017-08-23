You are at:»»»Vote State College As The 2017 Blue Ridge Outdoors Top Adventure Town

Vote State College As The 2017 Blue Ridge Outdoors Top Adventure Town

0
By on Downtown, News

Blue Ridge Outdoors is holding its fifth annual “Top Adventure Town” contest and State College is among the 48 locations listed in the competition.

The outdoor adventure magazine is looking for the south’s (Is Pennsylvania even in the south?) top recreation town in 2017. You can register for a free account and vote for State College here.

The town earned the distinction for its hikes up Mount Nittany, rock climbing at Panther Rocks, and mountain biking at Rothrock State Forest or Bald Eagle State Park.

State College is listed with fellow Pennsylvania town OhioPyle and college towns Morgantown, WV, Charlottesville, VA, and Knoxville, TN.

Once you’re signed in, you can vote once every 24 hours from any device. The deadline to vote is September 11.

Photo By: Blue Ridge Outdoors
Share.

About Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a sophomore majoring in PR and the Penn State news editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide) and email him at [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.