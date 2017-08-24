Iconic World War II Era B-17 Bomber To Visit University Park Airport

For all of the history buffs out there in Happy Valley, the University Park Airport will host tours of a real World War II-era B-17 bomber in just a few days. Starting August 28, a B-17 “Flying Fortress” will begin its weeklong stay at the University Park Airport.

Between 1936 and 1945, nearly 13,000 bombers were produced to aid in the war effort. While most of the planes have gone by the wayside over the years, a handful are still flying around. In fact, this particular bomber, which was built in 1944 and is known as the B-17 “Sentimental Journey,” is only one of 10 throughout the world still in service today.

For those interested in checking out the B-17 for themselves, tickets to receive a tour of the bomber are $10 per person or $20 per family. Rides in the plane will range in cost from $425 to $850, depending on the seat. If you’re interested in more information about the tours, ride hours, or even booking a flight, check out the website here.

Tours and rides in the bomber will be available for all of those interested through September 4. The plane’s stop in State College is only one of 50 it has made over the past few months as part of the Summer Flying Legends of Victory Tour. This particular plane will fly all over the United States and Canada, thanks to the efforts of volunteers at the non-profit Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum. This organization hopes to educate the public on the role of aviation in combat.