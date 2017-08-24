On-Campus Jobs, Internships, And Where To Find Them

Thousands of Penn State students hope to find an on-campus job or internship to boost their resume and make cash during the school year. The university offers countless options for busy students, but they’re not always easy to find.

Here are some tips on how and where to find these on-campus work opportunities this semester.



Search Penn State’s Official Job Board

This website isn’t just for graduates searching for opportunities to work for the university. Current students can also use this site, specifically to look for part-time job opportunities. Simply use the search bars on the site to narrow down your choices, and make sure to check often for new opportunities, which are added constantly.



Talk To Your Advisor

Your academic advisor has seen thousands of students come and go — they know tons of people, and they’re actually a great resource when it comes to job hunting while you’re at school. If you’re feeling stuck in the process, make sure to give them a call. They’ll be able to pass on information about on-campus job or internship opportunities once they hear of them, and they might even be able to give you tips about which opportunities might be a good fit for you based on their experience with past students.

Look For Work Through Your Academic College

Using your academic college as a job-search tool allows you to tailor your potential on-campus job or internship to your own interest. Most of them have a specific career services and internships section on their website, which serves as a great starting point. You can also click here for a list of contacts within your individual academic college that will be able to help you out.

Take Advantage of Alternate Job Search Sites

You might have searched for your summer internship through websites like LinkedIn, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Internships.com, but you can use these to locate on-campus jobs as well. Official university departments like the University Libraries use these websites as an additional way to get the word out there, so make sure you expand your online search and check them out.

Find A Job With Penn State Food Services

Working part-time with campus dining is a great opportunity to make some extra cash despite a busy schedule. Students enjoy working in the HUB or at one of the dining centers because it provides them a more flexible schedule than an off-campus business can. Click here to check out some of the opportunities Penn State Food Services is almost always hiring students who are looking on-campus jobs, especially at the beginning of the semester.

