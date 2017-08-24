UPUA Kicks Off By Funding Free Student Resume Printing For Fall Career Days

The University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA) kicked off the year with its first meeting Wednesday night back in 233B HUB, approving just one piece of legislation to allow students to print their resumes for free leading up to fall career days.

Bill 03-12, Free Resume Printing for Fall Career Days, allocates $1,500 for student resume printing — enough to print 10,000 total resumes at Copy Central in the HUB. Each student will be able to print up to ten resumes, starting Wednesday, September 6 and continuing through the end of the career fair or until funds are exhausted. The bill passed unanimously.

Betty Harper, Associate Vice Provost for Planning and Institutional Research, also addressed the assembly at the beginning of the meeting. She explained Penn State’s current Strategic Plan, which covers 2016-2020, and discussed the committee structure and how students can get involved. Forums were held last spring around the Commonwealth Campuses, but Harper said she expects this year’s forums to be held at University Park.

“You can impact the plan,” Harper challenged members of the assembly. “In the work you’re doing in student government, we want you to think about how that work can be tied to the strategic plan…we want you to embrace this.”

President Katie Jordan and Vice President Alex Shockley updated the assembly on what they’ve been working on over the summer, including projects related to the new Student Engagement Network, the smoke-free campus initiative, legislative outreach with the state budget, Borough relations with recycling programs, and more.

Speaker Brent Rice closed the assembly by announcing UPUA is changing its dress code for general assembly meetings from business professional to business casual. The meeting adjourned at 9:34 p.m.

Tie of the Week

A variation on one Kevin Horne’s storied T.J. Bard Tie Rating of the Week, we’ve decided it’s time to bring the spice back to our UPUA coverage. While no one can wear a tie quite like T.J. Bard did, At-Large Representative Spencer Davis clocked in at a close second this week with a yellow number spotted in what appear to be dolphins.

“My grandmother gave me this tie for Christmas last year,” Davis explained. “She said it’s a spring tie…it’s a great tie. I get a lot of compliments for it.”

Will Tie of the Week live on despite the Assembly’s shift to business casual dress? Stay tuned for more as we check back in with UPUA next Wednesday at 8 p.m. in 233B HUB.