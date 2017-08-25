Important Involvement & Career Fair Dates For Fall 2017

If you missed Penn State’s annual involvement fair yesterday, don’t worry — the university will host a variety of campus involvement and career-related events throughout the first few weeks of the semester alone.

Whether you’re a senior already on the hunt for your first “real” job or a freshman simply hoping to check out what else campus has to offer, you won’t want to miss these events. Here’s a roundup of some of the university’s important involvement fairs and career fairs coming up this fall.

Smeal Student Organization Involvement Fair

When: August 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Business Building Meadow

here More information

Supply Chain Career Fair

When: August 29 at 11 a.m. through August 31 at 4 p.m.

Where: Smeal College of Business

More information here

College of Communications Involvement Fair

When: August 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Alumni Hall in the HUB

More information here

Shameless plug: Come learn more about joining our staff!

College of Agricultural Sciences Involvement Fair

When: August 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Across from the Creamery Patio

More information here

College of Information Sciences and Technology Pro Expo

When: September 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Westgate Building (Formerly IST Building)

here More information

Fall Career Days

When: September 12 to September 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Bryce Jordan Center

here More information

Architectural Engineering Career Fair

When: September 19 at 8 a.m.

Where: Bryce Jordan Center

More information here

Civil Engineering (ASCE) Career Fair