You are at:»»»Important Involvement & Career Fair Dates For Fall 2017

Important Involvement & Career Fair Dates For Fall 2017

0
By on Student Life

If you missed Penn State’s annual involvement fair yesterday, don’t worry — the university will host a variety of campus involvement and career-related events throughout the first few weeks of the semester alone.

Whether you’re a senior already on the hunt for your first “real” job or a freshman simply hoping to check out what else campus has to offer, you won’t want to miss these events. Here’s a roundup of some of the university’s important involvement fairs and career fairs coming up this fall.

Smeal Student Organization Involvement Fair 

  • When: August 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Where: Business Building Meadow 
  • More information here

Supply Chain Career Fair

  • When: August 29 at 11 a.m. through August 31 at 4 p.m.
  • Where: Smeal College of Business
  • More information here

College of Communications Involvement Fair 

  • When: August 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Where: Alumni Hall in the HUB 
  • More information here
  • Shameless plug: Come learn more about joining our staff!

College of Agricultural Sciences Involvement Fair

  • When: August 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Where: Across from the Creamery Patio
  • More information here

College of Information Sciences and Technology Pro Expo 

  • When: September 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
  • Where: Westgate Building (Formerly IST Building) 
  • More information here

Fall Career Days

  • When: September 12 to September 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Where: Bryce Jordan Center
  • More information here

Architectural Engineering Career Fair

  • When: September 19 at 8 a.m.
  • Where: Bryce Jordan Center
  • More information here

Civil Engineering (ASCE) Career Fair

  • When: September 26 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Where: Bryce Jordan Center
  • More information here
Photo By: Eric Weiss | Onward State
Share.

About Author

Claire Fountas

Claire Fountas is the student life editor for Onward State, as well as a sophomore pursuing a double major in journalism and psychology. She lives in a suburb of Chicago and strongly disagrees with anyone who hates the Cubs or the Blackhawks (so, pretty much anyone at Penn State). You can follow her @ClaireFountas or email her at [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.