Important Involvement & Career Fair Dates For Fall 2017

Tweet
If you missed Penn State’s annual involvement fair yesterday, don’t worry — the university will host a variety of campus involvement and career-related events throughout the first few weeks of the semester alone.
Whether you’re a senior already on the hunt for your first “real” job or a freshman simply hoping to check out what else campus has to offer, you won’t want to miss these events. Here’s a roundup of some of the university’s important involvement fairs and career fairs coming up this fall.
Smeal Student Organization Involvement Fair
- When: August 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Business Building Meadow
- More information here
Supply Chain Career Fair
- When: August 29 at 11 a.m. through August 31 at 4 p.m.
- Where: Smeal College of Business
- More information here
College of Communications Involvement Fair
- When: August 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Alumni Hall in the HUB
- More information here
- Shameless plug: Come learn more about joining our staff!
College of Agricultural Sciences Involvement Fair
- When: August 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Across from the Creamery Patio
- More information here
College of Information Sciences and Technology Pro Expo
- When: September 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Westgate Building (Formerly IST Building)
- More information here
Fall Career Days
- When: September 12 to September 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center
- More information here
Architectural Engineering Career Fair
- When: September 19 at 8 a.m.
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center
- More information here
Civil Engineering (ASCE) Career Fair
- When: September 26 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center
- More information here
Photo By: Eric Weiss | Onward State
- Total: 0