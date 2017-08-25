You are at:»»»Marissa Sheva’s Hot Streak Continues In 4-2 Win Over Arkansas

Marissa Sheva’s Hot Streak Continues In 4-2 Win Over Arkansas

By on Athletics

Penn State women’s soccer midfielder Marissa Sheva kept her tremendous start to the season rolling Friday with another two-goal performance.

Sheva paced Erica Dambach’s Nittany Lions to a 4-2 win over Arkansas Friday night in Fayetteville.

How It Happened

Stefani Doyle gave Arkansas a quick 1-0 lead in the second minute, but senior forward Frannie Crouse kept pressing and soon converted the equalizer seven minutes later. Crouse’s 19-yard goal tied her with Christine Nairn for 11th place on the program’s all-time list.

After scoring a pair of goals against BYU, Sheva tallied her third of the year just 19 minutes into Friday’s match to make it 2-1 Penn State. The Nittany Lions would ride a strong defensive outing into the intermission. Freshman midfielder Taylor Malham tied things up for Arkansas shortly following the second-half whistle, but Sheva rose to the occasion once more in the 55th.

Redshirt sophomore center back Kaleigh Riehl notched her first goal of the season off a header in the 71st to give Penn State a two-goal cushion, 4-2. In her third straight start, goalkeeper Rose Chandler turned in a strong showing under pressure to keep the Razorbacks from threatening down the stretch.

Player Of The Match

Marissa Sheva | Junior | Midfielder

The Sellersville, Pa., native currently leads the Big Ten in goals scored with four through three games.

What’s Next?

No. 9 Penn State (3-0) heads to Morgantown for a big showdown versus co-No. 1 West Virginia, which shares first place with Stanford, next Saturday at 7 p.m.

Photo By: Shawn McGinnis
