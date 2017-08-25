OS Cribs: The Metropolitan Edition

Before the lengthy project that was The Metropolitan apartments came to fruition, potential occupants only had access to an animated video preview of the rooms. But after nearly two years of construction on the corner of College Avenue and Atherton Street, the first tenants have finally moved into their new homes.

The highly-anticipated twelve-story building offers a variety of different living options, and we got to sneak a peek at a five-bedroom, five-bathroom apartment. The residents of this new crib — Leanne, Ashley, Michelle, Shai and Elle — are loving their new home so far.

When you first walk into the apartment, you immediately enter the kitchen and living area. The more modern-style kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, microwave, oven, and dishwasher that are all stainless steel.

The living area includes a sleek black couch with additional chairs, a wooden coffee table, and a TV with an accompanying stand. The roommates have yet to deck the place out in Natty Light and Franzia boxes, but there’s plenty of time to fill the open space on the walls.

The washer and dryer are located in the common area of the apartment. One of the biggest perks of living here? Undoubtedly, it’s not having to walk to do laundry.

Ashley’s bedroom and bathroom are clean and simple. For her, the space serves as a great study environment and cozy safe haven.

Leanne choose to implement her own unique style when decorating — her bedroom and bathroom have a marble theme with plenty of quirky accents.

The living room window overlooks downtown State College in addition to South campus — not a bad view from the fifth floor.

The girls of The Met enjoy having the ability to personalize their space, and they also love the perks that come with a “close-to-perfect” location: downtown, but still right next to campus.

If you or someone you know would like to submit an apartment, dorm, or house to Onward State Cribs, send an email to [email protected] Your crib could be featured next!