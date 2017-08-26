Ali Frantti Reaches Milestone In Win Over West Virginia

Ali Frantti tallied her 1,000th career kill Saturday night as No. 6 Penn State swept West Virginia 25-16, 25-15, 25-5 to finish opening weekend undefeated.

How It Happened

Frantti, a senior outside hitter from Spring Grove, Ill., needed four kills to reach the milestone, and she accomplished just that, becoming the 26th player in program history to do so. Simone Lee again led the Nittany Lion offense with 12 kills, while Abby Detering, Haleigh Washington, and Tori Gorrell added seven apiece.

Detering and Bryanna Weiskircher nearly split the workload at setter, with the latter posting 20 assists and nine digs. The duo pressed each other all last season and into the summer for starting reps, so it will be interesting to see which direction Russ Rose goes with the first of two huge matches against Stanford less than a week away.

Sophomore libero Kendall White finished with a match-high 11 digs and four assists in the victory — Penn State’s third sweep in a row. The Nittany Lions wore down their opponents to such an extent that the third set rarely offered much competition for them this weekend. Penn State’s offense combined for a .493 hitting clip, while the Mountaineers struggled mightily on their way to a .011 showing.

Player Of The Match

Ali Frantti | Senior | Outside hitter

Frantti gets the nod in celebration of her career night. She chipped in eight digs, a service ace, and a block in the win.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (3-0) will face No. 2 Stanford next Friday at 8:30 p.m. in College Station at the Texas A&M Tournament.