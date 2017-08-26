Farm Show Milkshakes Are Coming To Penn State Football Games

Pennsylvania Farm Show Milkshakes have become a staple of South Central Pennsylvania over the years, and now they’re headed for Penn State football, according to PennLive.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show, a week-long event in January where visitors can get up close and personal with farm animals and products, celebrated its 101st anniversary last year at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

Perhaps the most important part of the Farm Show is its food court, where farm-based foods are cooked to perfection for hungry visitors. The Farm Show Milkshakes, made by the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, are always the hit of the Farm Show, and the line for the milkshakes is always outrageous — yes, it even rivals the Creamery line.

For the first time ever, the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association has a sponsorship agreement with Penn State football for the upcoming season. The sponsorship will be used to promote Fill a Glass with Hope, a charitable campaign that raises funds for the member food banks of Feeding Pennsylvania so they can buy milk from local dairies at a reduced price.

The sponsorship begins September 2 when the Nittany Lions kick off against their first opponent of the year, Akron. During each home game, the Fill a Glass with Hope booth will be located in the Fan Festival area on Curtain Road. Fans can stop by the booth to get a shake, play some games, and sign up for giveaways.

Milkshakes will cost $6, and $1 from each sale will go to Fill a Glass with Hope. By the time the second game rolls around, the milkshakes will even be blue and white. Please Instagram responsibly.