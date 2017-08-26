KYLE Impresses As Nittany Block Party Headliner

Rapper KYLE was featured as the main attraction of this year’s Nittany Block Party concert, held Friday night on Pollock Road outside the HUB.

The rapper put on quite a show for the Penn State faithful, which, of course, included his hit song “iSpy”, his most famous song to date. Although Lil Yachty wasn’t in Happy Valley to perform the song with him, it was easily the biggest hit of the night. The crowd could be heard chanting “I Spy” just three songs into the performance, so it was clear why so many students ventured out to see the concert.

Before KYLE started his set, DJ Super Brick performed for about ten minutes or so to build up the atmosphere and get the crowd into the performance. He then stayed on stage with KYLE throughout the concert as they pulled off some impressive choreographed dances together.

This is KYLE’s last performance before he begins his “Nothing 2 Lose” tour on August 26 at the Breakaway Music Festival in Grand Rapids, MI. Overall, it was a successful night for KYLE and his fans, who got to enjoy an excellent concert all for free thanks to the Student Programming Association (SPA).