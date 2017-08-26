Penn State’s Seniors Lead The Charge In Delaware Sweep

Simone Lee and Haleigh Washington combined for 21 kills in No. 6 Penn State’s sweep of Delaware (25-15, 25-16, 25-10) Saturday morning in Morgantown.

How It Happened

Russ Rose’s senior class absolutely cleaned up in the second game of the season with 83 percent of the team’s total offense versus the Blue Hens. Abby Detering and Heidi Thelen added seven kills apiece, while Ali Frantti chipped in five more.

Frantti is now just four kills away from reaching 1,000 for her Penn State career. The Spring Grove, Ill., native will likely eclipse the mark later tonight in the second leg of the doubleheader against West Virginia. Freshman outside hitter Michaela Putnicki built on her debut in Friday evening’s season opener with three kills and two digs in her second outing. Nia Reed put together a nice showing with three kills of her own.

After starting at middle blocker last season, redshirt sophomore Tori Gorrell has struggled to find consistency coming off the bench for the Nittany Lions. She finished both matches with a single kill, but should make more of an impact as the rotation becomes more clear moving forward. Kendall White and Bryanna Weiskircher looked strong in their starting roles, contributing nine digs and 24 assists from libero and setter, respectively.

Player Of The Match

Simone Lee | Senior | Outside hitter

Lee led all players with the match’s only double-double, tallying 12 digs and 11 kills.

What’s Next?

Penn State (2-0) returns to action in a few hours versus the tournament host Mountaineers at 7 p.m.