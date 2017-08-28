Anthym Fitness Store On College Avenue Closed Its Doors This Summer

After moving into its 228 E. College Ave. location in January 2015, fitness apparel store Anthym officially closed its doors this summer.

“After an amazing two years here in Happy Valley, we are closing our doors,” Anthym owners wrote on the store’s Facebook page. “The reality is bittersweet and while our hearts are a bit heavy, we also view this as the beginning of a transition. Our small staff has been so positive and dedicated to watching the store and Anthym brand grow.”

The store, which replaced women’s clothing shop Mr. Charles, planned on tapping into Happy Valley’s “great fitness culture.”

After the store’s closing, manager Anne Williams told the Centre Daily Times the high rent in downtown State College was an issue, but an even bigger issue came through competition from online shopping.

“We have been carrying big brand names, and most places are price matching,” Williams said. “Sometimes people were finding cheaper prices than what we would have to sell it at to be in business.”