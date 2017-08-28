You are at:»»»Anthym Fitness Store On College Avenue Closed Its Doors This Summer

Anthym Fitness Store On College Avenue Closed Its Doors This Summer

0
By on Downtown, News

After moving into its 228 E. College Ave. location in January 2015, fitness apparel store Anthym officially closed its doors this summer.

“After an amazing two years here in Happy Valley, we are closing our doors,” Anthym owners wrote on the store’s Facebook page. “The reality is bittersweet and while our hearts are a bit heavy, we also view this as the beginning of a transition. Our small staff has been so positive and dedicated to watching the store and Anthym brand grow.”

The store, which replaced women’s clothing shop Mr. Charles, planned on tapping into Happy Valley’s “great fitness culture.”

After the store’s closing, manager Anne Williams told the Centre Daily Times the high rent in downtown State College was an issue, but an even bigger issue came through competition from online shopping.

“We have been carrying big brand names, and most places are price matching,” Williams said. “Sometimes people were finding cheaper prices than what we would have to sell it at to be in business.”

Photo By: Elissa Hill
Share.

About Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a sophomore majoring in PR and the Penn State news editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide) and email him at [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.