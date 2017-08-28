Stolen Bust Of Former Penn State President James Beaver Found On I-95 In South Philadelphia

A bust of former Penn State President and Pennsylvania governor James Beaver was recovered under a bridge on I-95 by police in South Philadelphia on Friday, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The bust had been missing since Thursday night. It was stolen from the Smith Memorial Arch in West Fairmount Park, PA. As of now, it’s unclear who originally stole it and how much damage was done to the bust.

Police think a possible motive could be in line with those of the recent removals of other Civil War statues in the United States. Beaver fought in the Civil War, but unlike Robert E. Lee and other figures whose statues are involved in the national discussion, he fought for the Union. Beaver led the 148th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Regiment.

Beaver served as president of Penn State from 1906-08. He’s best known among Penn Staters, however, for gathering enough state funds to build a football stadium on Penn State’s campus during his tenure as Pennsylvania governor from 1887-91.

Beaver’s legacy lives on at Penn State, with several landmarks named after him on campus and in downtown State College. A few notable sites named after the former governor are Beaver Stadium, Beaver Hall in Pollock Halls, and Beaver Avenue downtown.