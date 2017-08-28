You are at:»»»Your 2017 Football Home Opener Hype Playlist

Your 2017 Football Home Opener Hype Playlist

0
By on Football

Penn Staters everywhere know it’s time to throw on those freshly-cleaned Converse shoes and pull out your best spirit gear for the first football game of the season.

With perfect weather in the forecast for Saturday’s game against Akron, Penn Staters have every reason to start this week off with some killer tunes. Whether you’re a diehard football fan or just trying to satisfy your chicken basket craving, here’s your ultimate hype playlist to get ready for the first home football weekend of the semester.

Photo By: Jack Lukow | Onward State
Share.

About Author

Carly is one of Onward State's visual staffers. She is a junior Media Studies major and is from the ever-so-famous "outside of Philly". You can contact her at [email protected] or hit her up on Instagram @carlyweiss.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.