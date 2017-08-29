Dunkin’ Donuts Raises Prices To $1 For Coffee After A Football Win

If there’s anything that can taint the sweetness of a Penn State Football victory, it’s paying for a Dunkin’ Donuts coffee that used to be free.

Dunkin’ Donuts announced this afternoon that every time Penn State football wins, fans will be able to “score” a medium hot or iced coffee for just $1 on the Monday after the game. This sounds great until you remember that same medium hot or iced coffee used to be free after Penn State football won.

The coffee deal is only available to Fuel DD Perks members, so you’ll have to get the app and sign up for the program before getting your discounted coffee (and also before you get in line to get that coffee, thus holding up everyone else).

Anyone who’s been to Dunkin’ to claim their formerly-free coffee knows that lines can get long and the donut shop even ran out of ice more often than not as the Mondays wore on. There have also been problems with the app that gives fans the coupon to get their formerly-free coffee, especially last year as Dunkin’ rolled out an updated version of the app.

The $1 deal is part of a contract between Penn State Athletics and Dunkin’ Donuts. In addition to the coffee after a win, there will be special Penn State-themed donuts — essentially just a glazed donut topped with white, vanilla icing and blue sprinkles. There will also be free samples of Dunkin’ coffee at a few home games this year, so keep an eye out for a little treat at the Pitt, Michigan, and Rutgers names.