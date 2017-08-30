Board Of Trustees Committee On Compensation Schedules Special Meeting

The Board of Trustees Committee on Compensation will hold another special meeting this week — its second since the last full Board of Trustees meeting in July. Slated for 3 p.m. Friday, September 1, the meting will be held in executive session and therefore not available to be streamed by the general public.

Trustees will discuss executive compensation at the meeting, which could mean a pay bump for President Barron or other high-level administrators. No further specifics on the personnel matters were announced. President Barron currently makes $818,004 annually after a 2.25 percent raise was approved by the Board of Trustees last September.

The committee last met in another special meeting on August 18, when members discussed James Franklin’s contract and ultimately decided to extend it following last year’s legendary football season. The vote to extend Franklin’s contract was unanimous, allowing him to now earn an average $5.3 million per year through the end of the 2022 season plus retention and performance bonuses.