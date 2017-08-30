OS Reviews: Yallah Burrito Company

As part of a longstanding tradition to review new restaurants and eateries opening in State College, our staff naturally had to stop by the new Yallah Burrito Company, which opened just in time for the semester inside the former Underground Burgers & Crepes storefront.

At first glance, you might think a second Yallah location in State College is unnecessary. But after a look at the success of the original Yallah, it only makes sense to extend the taco classic further East with an expanded menu featuring burritos, bowls, salads, quesadillas, and chips with guac and salsa.

Here’s how our staff thinks the new Yallah stacks up:

Steve Connelly — Chicken Taco

Food wise, my order was the same as I would get at the old location. My usual chicken taco Yallah order pretty much tasted the same at the new location, so I imagine there won’t be much of a difference in the quality food-wise if you order the same thing at both places.

So, the two main things that struck me about Yallah Burrito compared to Yallah Taco are that the new location is in an actual building and that it’s only open until 10 p.m. every night.