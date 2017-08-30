Penn State Releases Plans To Alleviate Entry Issues At Beaver Stadium

Ahead of Saturday’s season opener at Beaver Stadium against Akron, Penn State is offering incentives to get fans into the stadium early — which will be helped along by the addition of 31 entry lanes at ticket gates.

Penn State fans will receive these perks for getting through the gates at Beaver Stadium early:

Fans will receive up to a 20 percent concessions discount ($1 off a $5 purchase, $2 off a $10 purchase) during the first 45 minutes after the gates are open. Cash, credit card, and LionCash purchases are accepted at the concourse concession stands.

Other college football games will be shown on the stadium videoboards starting two hours before kickoff until approximately 70 minutes before the game. For noon games, highlights of previous Penn State games will be shown on the videoboards.

Penn State Championship trophies will be on display on the Pepsi Fan Zone (Above Gate A) when the stadium gates open until 30 minutes before kickoff. Fans are then encouraged to find their seats in time for kickoff.

Fans can meet members of the Penn State Dance and Cheer team in the Pepsi Fan Zone during the first hour after the stadium gates open.

With noted issues around the stadium, including the chaos at the students’ Gate A during big games toward the end of last year, Penn State Athletics wants to ensure everything runs smoothly for opening weekend. Part of the issue with getting fans in for kickoff is more than 50 percent of fans try to enter the stadium in the final 30 minutes before the start of the game, according to the university.

“Penn State has been recognized for having one of the nation’s premier football tailgating and gameday atmospheres, but the influx of fans arriving at the Beaver Stadium gates 30 minutes or less prior to kickoff, in combination with security measures, has resulted in patrons missing the opening kickoff,” according to a release from Penn State athletics.



“Fans who wish to see the start of the game are strongly encouraged to arrive at the stadium gates at least 45-60 minutes before kickoff to be ahead of the late rush and have adequate time to get through security check and to their seats.”

For the 2017 slate, Penn State sold out its season ticket allotment for the first time since 2008, meaning just about every game could see a crazy influx of fans. To accommodate the extra numbers, Penn State added a grand total of 31 new entry lanes across the six gates, removed “obstruction” from Gate A, and relocated overflow bus parking away from Gate C.