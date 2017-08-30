ST814 Releases Unique Penn State Apparel For Football Fans

ST814 is the newest — and definitely one of the most unique — Penn State apparel brands. The California-based company launched only a couple weeks ago and has already released a variety of spirit wear for Happy Valley’s most dedicated fans.

Penn State alumnus Chris Lane runs the company, along with two other Penn State alumni. Lane grew up in State College and bled blue and white from the time he was born. After graduating from the university in 2006 with a telecommunications degree, he moved out to Los Angeles to start a job with the NFL. He eventually started producing a podcast for the company, which has since turned into a daily television show.

Like far too many good ideas, you can trace the origin of the ST814 company back to local State College bars. One night, Lane and some friends decided to do a 10-event competition involving popular bar games. They even got serious enough to make t-shirts for the event. While throwing around ideas, Lane sent a text that said “S#!t on Pitt” to a group message with fellow Penn State alums, and they joked that he should sell t-shirts with the clever phrase. Lane says he never had any ambitions to be an entrepreneur, but when this idea came to him, he jumped on it. After only a couple months of designing and planning, the website and social media pages successfully launched mid-August.

The “S#!t on Pitt” merchandise — which consists of hats, koozies, and t-shirts — took off quickly. The Lion Shrine t-shirt has also done well in the early selling phase. ST814 also sells shirts with Trace McSorley’s and Saquon Barkley’s jersey numbers, along with “Fight On State” prints. While the “S#!t on Pitt” design is the only design offered on anything besides a shirt, Lane says the team hopes to quickly expand its merchandise. Women’s apparel should launch soon, and pint glasses and onesies for babies are in the works.

While there are countless places to purchase Penn State apparel, ST814 stands out due to its inventive designs and product quality. Lane wanted to make sure ST814 products would be unlike any other Nittany Lion merchandise on the market. With Penn State’s game against Pitt game approaching quickly, these shirts will likely come in handy.

ST814’s merchandise is available on its official website, and you can check out the company Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages for new product releases.