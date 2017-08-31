Changes To Penn State RV Lots Send Some Fans 20 Minutes Away To Grange Park

RV lot spaces located adjacent to Beaver Stadium are all sold out, according to Penn State Athletics. Changes were made to the lot’s layout under the guise of “improvements” stemming from “analysis related to overall fan experience and safety recommendations.”

Parking permits for gameday and overnight RVs sold out in June, but single game permits that were previously made available to fans — especially those coming up for a single weekend in rented RVs — can no longer be purchased. While the changes reflect the apparent opinion of the general fan, they cause a significant dilemma for those seeking an authentic Penn State tailgating experience.

Changes to the lots include a 50 percent increase in space — something that sounds good on paper, but could help dilute the experience altogether. Penn State RV tailgates were never meant to be enjoyed as individual, separate experiences where respective tailgaters keep to their own private space, but rather as a collective family where complete strangers become dear friends, and the entire lot becomes another world entirely as it joins together in celebration of Penn State. These experiences form lifelong friendships and memories, and turning away those who can’t commit to an entire season goes against the very idea of what these tailgating experiences are supposed to represent.

Instead of finding parking space relatively close to Beaver Stadium for those seeking weekly permits, RV tailgaters without overnight passes will be relegated to Grange Park — located 20 minutes away — for $60 a night.

Shuttles to and from State College will cost $5 cash per person on Friday and $10 cash per person on Saturday, and will operate starting three hours prior to kickoff on gameday to transport fans. Shuttles will return to Grange Park 35, 75, and 120 minutes after the final whistle. The park fits approximately 1,500 RVs with both water and electric accommodations, plus showering stations.

While it’s hard to knock the Grange Park experience without actually taking part myself, it’s difficult to imagine replicating the uniqueness of the traditional RV lot between the jovial celebration and picturesque backdrops made possible by Mt. Nittany and the illuminated Beaver Stadium scoreboard.

Fans will still be able to find general car parking on gameday, but will be out of luck when it comes to finding any RV lot availability. While the new lot layout is much more organized thanks to new street names assigned to respective aisles, it’s a shame some fans — especially those wanting their own Penn State RV tailgating experience — won’t have the opportunity.