Penn State Students Raising Money And Goods To Send To Those Affected By Hurricane Harvey

Several Penn State student groups are working together to raise money for the disaster relief effort in Texas following the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Penn State UNICEF, Penn State’s NAACP Chapter, Penn State’s Asian Pacific American Caucus, Penn State’s Eco Action, Penn State’s Black Graduate Student Association, among others, are collaborating on the effort, to which you can donate here.

The groups have a goal of raising $2,000.

They are also collecting pillows, blankets, towels, and toiletries to send to the victims in need. The items can be brought to the Paul Robeson Cultural Center located in the HUB.

You can find out more information and donate here.

Photo By: Penn State Student Groups
