Snarky Rose Bowl Snapchat Filter Appears Ahead Of Football Season Opener

Just days before Penn State football’s home opener game against Akron, a new Snapchat geo-filter appeared in State College as a snarky reminder of the team’s Rose Bowl fate to end last season.

The filter appears at the bottom of the Snapchat screen and shows a mock-up scoreboard of the Rose Bowl: USC 52 to PSU 49. USC won on a last-second field goal after coming back from a two-touchdown deficit to end the season on a loss. The filter also reads “Remember last year…” with the purple devil emoji set between the two scores.

Because of Snapchat’s filter process where anyone can create a geo-filter, it’s essentially impossible to tell who created the filter, what area it covers, or how long it’ll stay available for. But we do know one thing for sure: It exists.