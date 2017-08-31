You are at:»»Snarky Rose Bowl Snapchat Filter Appears Ahead Of Football Season Opener

Snarky Rose Bowl Snapchat Filter Appears Ahead Of Football Season Opener

By on News

Just days before Penn State football’s home opener game against Akron, a new Snapchat geo-filter appeared in State College as a snarky reminder of the team’s Rose Bowl fate to end last season.

The filter appears at the bottom of the Snapchat screen and shows a mock-up scoreboard of the Rose Bowl: USC 52 to PSU 49. USC won on a last-second field goal after coming back from a two-touchdown deficit to end the season on a loss. The filter also reads “Remember last year…” with the purple devil emoji set between the two scores.

 

Because of Snapchat’s filter process where anyone can create a geo-filter, it’s essentially impossible to tell who created the filter, what area it covers, or how long it’ll stay available for. But we do know one thing for sure: It exists.

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

