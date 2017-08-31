What Changed On Campus While You Were Away This Summer

Tweet
When students leave State College for the summer, Penn State’s Office of Physical Plant (OPP) takes advantage of the open sidewalks and gets to work on new upgrades and renovations.
As the summer is typically Penn State’s biggest construction season, the projects completed over the past few months are almost too numerous to count. We’ve complied a short list for you, however, of the major changes on campus — that is, in case you haven’t noticed them already.
- Stadium West Parking Area – The update to the Park Avenue entrance of the Stadium West Parking Area included a permanent removal of the gravel lot, a redesign of the spaced lot closest to Park Avenue, the addition of sidewalks, and a change in traffic flow along Stadium West Drive.
- Pollock Road Rehabilitation – Pollock Road outside of the HUB received a three-phase rehabilitation project that included brick replacement and removal.
- Earle Hall – A new residence hall opened in East Halls. Renovations to East Halls will continue throughout the year.
- Robinson Hall – A new residence hall opened in North Halls.
- Esber Recital Hall – The recital hall was renovated into a large ensemble rehearsal space with a 400-seat recital hall. The project began in June and will continue until the summer of 2018.
- IM Building – Phase III of the IM Building renovation is expected to open soon. The renovation will include a bouldering wall, turf field, squash courts, offices, and storage space.
- Chemical Engineering and Biomedical Engineering Building – Work on the new building ramped up over the summer, and is expected to reach completion sometime in December.
- Agricultural Engineering Building – The project involves replacing aging infrastructure, improving accessibility, and updating lab and classroom space. The project is expected to be completed in early 2018.
- West Campus Steam Plant – The baghouse at the West Campus steam plant was demolished over the summer, and more work is expected to continue.
Photo By: Melanie Versaw | Onward State
