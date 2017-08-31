What Changed On Campus While You Were Away This Summer

When students leave State College for the summer, Penn State’s Office of Physical Plant (OPP) takes advantage of the open sidewalks and gets to work on new upgrades and renovations.

As the summer is typically Penn State’s biggest construction season, the projects completed over the past few months are almost too numerous to count. We’ve complied a short list for you, however, of the major changes on campus — that is, in case you haven’t noticed them already.