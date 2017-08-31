Zagster Bike Share Ready For Use

After Penn State officially announced its partnership Zagster Bike Share last week, the 85 bicycles scattered across campus are installed and ready to use for your biking convenience.

To sign up for Zagster, download the app to your phone or visit the platform’s Penn State website. From there, you’ll be able to select a bike number to unlock the bike from its docking station. You can also get a text message code to unlock a bike using its keypad if you’re feeling old-school or you’re dreading the call from your Mom that says you used all of your data for the month.

Bike share stations are located at the following campus hot spots:

Nittany Lion Inn

The Arboretum

Earth-Engineering Sciences Building

Rec Hall

Kunkle Activites Center

Paterno Library

Palmer Museum of Art

Berkey Creamery

Redier Commons

Huck Life Sciences Building

The HUB

Stadium West – West Bike Shelter

Stadium West – Bus Stop

East Residence Halls

Pollock Commons

Osmond Lab

HHD Building

For the first year of the program, student memberships cost just $25, thanks to financial support from the University Park Undergraduate Association. This is your student government at work, folks.

Faculty/staff memberships are $35, while community and visitor memberships are $50. For non-members, rides cost $3 per hour.

Anyone who uses the promo code “pennstate” will also receive $5 off any membership, dropping student rates to just $20 for a membership this year.

“The UPUA has been an advocate for implementing a bike-share program at Penn State for quite some time, Speaker Brent Rice said in a press release. “We are happy to support a financially responsible model that will better serve Penn State students and their need for sustainable alternative transportation methods.”