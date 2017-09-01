New Historical Marker Honors Penn State’s Student Broadcasting Contributions

For more than a century, Penn State has served as one of the leading programs for student-run college radio. Now there is a new historical marker — emblazoned blue and white, of course — to honor these contributions. The historical markers found at Penn State campuses across the Commonwealth, are a collaboration between the Penn State Alumni Association and the university’s Office of Strategic Communications.

The newly-installed “Student Broadcasting” historical marker is located outside of the Sparks Building on the Pattee Mall. The recent addition allows those walking by to learn a little about the history of the broadcasting opportunities Penn State students have taken advantage of over the years.

The marker reads reads, “Penn State has been a leader in broadcasting college radio since the Class Gift of 1912 enabled early national experiments.”

Originally named WPSC, Penn State’s on-campus radio station is now known to the community as The LION 90.7 (WKPS), and its studio is located in the HUB. Now, you can catch radio programs from WKPS like Motown in the Mornings, The Sportz Blitz, and Lion in Bed.

The Penn State Media Alumni Interest Group worked to establish the marker and also plans to hold a ceremony during Homecoming Weekend on November 11.

“It’s an honor that fresh generations of Penn Staters will be able to encounter the spirit of past times through this historical marker,” Penn State Media Alumni Group president Tom Shakely said in a press release. “Penn Staters were broadcasting experimentally before the world wars that defined the 20th century, and they were covering Nittany Lion football games as early as the Hugo Bezdek years.”