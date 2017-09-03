You are at:»»»Nick Suriano Reportedly Granted Immediate Eligibility At Rutgers

Nick Suriano Reportedly Granted Immediate Eligibility At Rutgers

By on Athletics, News

It looks like this saga is finally coming to an end.

Per reports from NJ.com, Nick Suriano is heading to Rutgers and will be eligible to compete this season.

The Big Ten needed to grant the former Penn State 125-pound wrestler a waiver that would allow him to bypass the conference’s rule that he would have to sit out a season, and apparently this waiver was granted.

After a year where Suriano surged during the regular season with just one loss to the nation’s top-ranked wrestler at the time, he injured his ankle at the NWCA Dual Championships and missed both the Big Ten and NCAA Championships.

Once the offseason hit, rumors swirled that Suriano wanted to transfer and toward the end of the summer, it was all but confirmed that the rising sophomore would be heading to Rutgers with one catch — Penn State and the Big Ten appeared to be standing behind the conference rule of sitting out a season.

Yet if reports hold up, Suriano not only has a scholarship release from the Nittany Lions, he’ll be able to compete against Penn State this season with the Scarlet Knights.

Steve Connelly

