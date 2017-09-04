Saquon Barkley Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player Of The Week

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was named one of the Big Ten’s offensive players of the week alongside Ohio State QB JT Barrett.

The #B1GFootball co-offensive players of the week are @OhioStateFB QB J.T. Barrett and @PennStateFball RB Saquon Barkley. pic.twitter.com/nb1RFZnl0F — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 4, 2017

On just 18 touches, Penn State’s star player amassed 246 yards of offense, including 178 on the ground. He scored two rushing touchdowns, but the highlight of his afternoon was an 80-yard run to set up a three-yard rushing touchdown for QB Trace McSorley. Barkley did all of this while Akron’s focused on him and actively tried to limit his impact on the game.

“We’re legitimately trying to get [Barkley] the ball, but the reads on it, they’re taking him away,” McSorley said. “If teams want to do that, kind of what Coach Franklin said, earlier, we’ve got five or six other guys that defenses have to worry about.”

The game marked a near-perfect start to No. 26’s Heisman Trophy campaign, and he will hope put in another Heisman-worthy performance against Pitt on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.