The Tennessee Titans named former Penn State linebacker Tim Shaw one of their captains for the 2017 season and a “Titan for Life” Monday.

Shaw, who’s battling ALS, was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft, but eventually found a home in Nashville with the Titans from 2010-12. Tennessee signed Shaw to a one-day contract in August 2016.

The franchise went a step further Monday, officially making Shaw a captain again alongside Marcus Mariota, Delanie Walker, Brian Orakpo, Wesley Woodyard, and Jurrell Casey. Shaw played in 48 games for the Titans and was promoted to special teams captains his final two seasons.

“It is real special for Tim to be with us,” Woodyard said in a release. “Nobody knows how many days you have on this earth, and him battling ALS, it shows the courage he has to keep going on. It is amazing to have him around and we cherish him.”

Shaw, 33, was born in Exeter, England, but moved to Michigan and attended Livonia Clarenceville High School, where he starred for the Trojans before heading to play for Joe Paterno. Linebacker U may never have been stronger collectively than when Shaw, Dan Connor, and Paul Posluszny were starting.

Last Saturday, Clarenceville made another touching gesture, renaming its football complex David B. McDowell Field at Shaw Stadium.