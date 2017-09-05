You are at:»»»Fresh Vibes For The September Spirit Playlist

Fresh Vibes For The September Spirit Playlist

Though summer technically bleeds into the month of September, there’s no denying that this month marks a new beginning — one that feels far away from days rolling around on the beach and at your 9-5 office internship.

New school year, new schedule, new vibes, new you: It’s the beginning of September and we want you to celebrate appropriately. Here’s a compilation of tunes to kick off this new month right. Here’s to football, crisp tailgates, and those final sunny days where you can still get by in a sundress or shorts.

And yes, there’s more than “September” by Earth, Wind, and Fire to this collection.

Carolyn Popescu

Current senior studying Advertising and Visual Arts, Carolyn has a passion for entertainment and music. She also loves photography, film, graphic design, social media, and all things in between. She's the current Sony Music Marketing Representative for State College, so be sure to reach out to her with any local music scene questions, ideas, proposals, or if you just need someone to geek out about music with. (Contact her through [email protected] or [email protected])

