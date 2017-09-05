Fresh Vibes For The September Spirit Playlist

Though summer technically bleeds into the month of September, there’s no denying that this month marks a new beginning — one that feels far away from days rolling around on the beach and at your 9-5 office internship.

New school year, new schedule, new vibes, new you: It’s the beginning of September and we want you to celebrate appropriately. Here’s a compilation of tunes to kick off this new month right. Here’s to football, crisp tailgates, and those final sunny days where you can still get by in a sundress or shorts.

And yes, there’s more than “September” by Earth, Wind, and Fire to this collection.