Penn State Jumps To No. 4 In AP Poll

Penn State landed at No. 4 in the AP Poll after rolling through Akron over the weekend.

The Nittany Lions moved up two spots from the original preseason ranking — surpassing Florida State after its loss to Alabama and jumping USC after it struggled at home with unranked Western Michigan.

That No. 4 spot is Penn State’s highest ranking since November 8, 2008, when it was No. 3 prior to its loss that weekend to Iowa.

James Franklin’s squad is behind Alabama, Ohio State, and Clemson after the opening weekend of play.

The Nittany Lions also reached No. 4 in the Coaches’ Poll.

Heading into the Pitt matchup this weekend, Penn State’s Heisman hopefuls Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley hope to build on the offense’s 569 yards of offense that helped throttle the Zips 52-0 to start the season.